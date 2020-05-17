Chicago Equity Partners LLC Trims Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,755 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 78.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

EXEL stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.54.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Exelixis had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,006 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,029,582.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 30,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $789,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 744,099 shares of company stock worth $16,631,650 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.