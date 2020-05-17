Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 5,900 Shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American States Water by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in American States Water by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in American States Water by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $74.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. American States Water Co has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $96.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45 and a beta of -0.08.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.42 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American States Water Co will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.28%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AWR. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on American States Water from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In other American States Water news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $31,532.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,407 shares in the company, valued at $741,553.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

