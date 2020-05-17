Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 25,800 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 54.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,800 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WPC. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in WP Carey by 75.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in WP Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in WP Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in WP Carey in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WP Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 58.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $54.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.14. WP Carey Inc has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.30 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WP Carey news, Director Robert J. Flanagan acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $82,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,161.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason E. Fox acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.03 per share, for a total transaction of $460,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 541,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,939,836.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,785 shares of company stock worth $838,178. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

