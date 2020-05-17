Chicago Equity Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lowered its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 66.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,215 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,815,000. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,511,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Quidel by 4,564.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 225,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after buying an additional 221,046 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Quidel by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 289,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,729,000 after buying an additional 114,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Quidel by 10,311.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 69,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 68,985 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Quidel in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Quidel from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $1,368,609.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,156.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 12,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $1,002,787.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QDEL stock opened at $197.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.10. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.49 and a fifty-two week high of $210.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Quidel had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

