Chicago Equity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 6,915 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,915 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

In other news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $647,778.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY opened at $189.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.01. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.64 and a 52-week high of $190.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $429.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JKHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.14.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.