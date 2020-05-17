Chicago Equity Partners LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 263.6% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

In other Cable One news, SVP Charles B. Mcdonald sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total transaction of $2,288,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,599.70, for a total value of $299,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,575.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,578 shares of company stock worth $8,872,547. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,835.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,731.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,592.61. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.95 and a beta of 0.48. Cable One Inc has a 52-week low of $1,031.39 and a 52-week high of $2,044.41.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.40 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.20 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 15.29%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cable One Inc will post 40.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CABO. Cowen began coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,105.00 price target (up from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price target (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,637.14.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.