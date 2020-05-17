Chicago Equity Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 29.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 706,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,233,000 after purchasing an additional 33,867 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 27.5% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 580,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 18.6% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 32,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $167.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.82. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $196.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Judith C. Seltz bought 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $168.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,624.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $56,326.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,326.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $149.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $147.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $158.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.13.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

