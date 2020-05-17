Chicago Equity Partners LLC Increases Position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 188.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $81,608,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $145.58 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.47.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.23%.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total value of $1,344,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,573.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $327,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,068.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.91.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.