Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $978,000 Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,685 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 288.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $40.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.47 and its 200-day moving average is $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.33. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $37.83 and a one year high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 64.44%.

In other news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $34,248.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on POR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Portland General Electric from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Sidoti lifted their target price on Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.94.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

