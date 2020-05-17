Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 15.4% during the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 1,217,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after buying an additional 162,546 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Centurylink by 61.9% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 123,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 47,234 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Centurylink by 17.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in Centurylink during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Centurylink during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

CTL opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Centurylink Inc has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTL shares. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Centurylink from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

In other news, Director William Bruce Hanks bought 10,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,091. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev bought 30,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

