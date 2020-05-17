Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.87.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $39.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

