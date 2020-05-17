Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,994 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of Cardinal Health worth $29,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 50.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 307.1% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

CAH stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. Cardinal Health Inc has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.87.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $39.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.04 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.486 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

