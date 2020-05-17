Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Merle now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.29) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.19).

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.07).

GOSS has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $894.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.21. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth $26,576,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter worth $264,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 115.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 747,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,558,000 after buying an additional 400,491 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

