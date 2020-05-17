Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.68 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.58 million, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $100,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 77,305 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 111.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 275.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,328,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 974,809 shares during the period. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

