Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) and Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Head to Head Contrast

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) and Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Red River Bancshares and Cambridge Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red River Bancshares 28.18% 10.56% 1.33% Cambridge Bancorp 18.70% 11.81% 1.07%

This table compares Red River Bancshares and Cambridge Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red River Bancshares $89.69 million 3.10 $24.82 million $3.49 10.88 Cambridge Bancorp $132.74 million 2.04 $25.26 million $6.20 8.05

Cambridge Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Red River Bancshares. Cambridge Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red River Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.9% of Red River Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Red River Bancshares and Cambridge Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red River Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cambridge Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Red River Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.71%. Cambridge Bancorp has a consensus price target of $83.50, suggesting a potential upside of 67.30%. Given Cambridge Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cambridge Bancorp is more favorable than Red River Bancshares.

Dividends

Red River Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Cambridge Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Red River Bancshares pays out 6.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cambridge Bancorp pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cambridge Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Cambridge Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Cambridge Bancorp beats Red River Bancshares on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services. The company operates a network of 23 banking centers, as well as 1 loan production office in Covington, Louisiana. Red River Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Louisiana.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits. Its loans products include residential and commercial real estate loans; home equity lines of credit and term loans; commercial and industrial loans; secured and unsecured loans, lines of credit, and personal installment loans; and construction loans. The company also offers cash management, online and mobile banking, and payments services. It serves commercial enterprises, non-profit organizations, and individuals. The company operates 10 Massachusetts locations in Cambridge, Boston, Belmont, Concord, Lexington, and Weston; and wealth management offices in Boston, Massachusetts, as well as in Concord, Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Cambridge Bancorp was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

