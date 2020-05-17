Bruns H. Grayson Sells 10,000 Shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,690,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Everbridge stock opened at $158.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.02 and a beta of 0.42. Everbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $59.85 and a 52-week high of $165.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.21. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Everbridge’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Everbridge Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Everbridge by 127.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVBG. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.46.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

