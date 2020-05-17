Brooktree Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Brooktree Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 44.0% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 86.0% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 76,735 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 35,488 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 28.3% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 118,237 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Shares of VZ opened at $54.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $235.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.30. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

