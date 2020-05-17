Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Raymond James dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $2.95 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.40. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.58.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 153.76, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.64.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.74). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIP. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 3,071.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

