Brokers Set Expectations for Repay Holdings Corporation’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Repay in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.86 million. The company’s revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Repay from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Repay from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Repay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.22.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $19.99 on Friday. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57.

In related news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $183,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Repay by 32.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Repay during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Repay by 134.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Repay during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

