Brokers Offer Predictions for Rexnord Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Rexnord in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Rexnord’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.68 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RXN. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Rexnord from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.58. Rexnord has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average of $29.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 240.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

In other Rexnord news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 2,661 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $93,933.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 64,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,508.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.30%.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

