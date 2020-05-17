Brokers Offer Predictions for AutoNation, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for AutoNation in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.29. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $13.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

AN opened at $35.70 on Friday. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.46.

In other AutoNation news, Director Steven L. Gerard purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,033.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in AutoNation by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in AutoNation by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in AutoNation by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in AutoNation by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.