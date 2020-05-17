Brokers Offer Predictions for American Public Education, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Barrington Research raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Public Education in a report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.
American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). American Public Education had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $74.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.18 million.
APEI opened at $31.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market cap of $395.15 million, a P/E ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 0.69. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $34.63.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 113.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.
American Public Education Company Profile
American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.
