Brigham Minerals Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Brigham Minerals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 14th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $32.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 million.

Several other research firms have also commented on MNRL. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

MNRL opened at $13.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $760.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director John R. Sult purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harold D. Carter purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 28,375 shares of company stock worth $246,060. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 32.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 219,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 117.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

