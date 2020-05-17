Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Boyd Group Income Fund alerts:

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$585.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$576.22 million.

Several other research firms have also commented on BYD. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$190.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$176.00 to C$189.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$235.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$230.00 to C$200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boyd Group Income Fund currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$190.33.

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$200.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$174.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a PE ratio of 64.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.76. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$125.01 and a 52-week high of C$231.52.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.