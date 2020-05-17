Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.
Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$585.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$576.22 million.
Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$200.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$174.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a PE ratio of 64.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.76. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$125.01 and a 52-week high of C$231.52.
