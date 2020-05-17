Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV reduced its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,227 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 316.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $145.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.58.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 16,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.33, for a total transaction of $2,243,560.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,631.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,655 shares of company stock valued at $4,725,677 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $74.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.57 and a 52 week high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $2.39. Boston Properties had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

