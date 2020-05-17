Boot Barn Holdings Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a report released on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the company will earn $1.68 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.76. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.07.

BOOT opened at $19.12 on Friday. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 2,925.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $70,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.