BidaskClub Upgrades 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) to Strong-Buy

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VNET. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.
NASDAQ:VNET opened at $16.95 on Friday. 21Vianet Group has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -89.21 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.26.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in 21Vianet Group by 550.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
21Vianet Group Company Profile
21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?
Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.