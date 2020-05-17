BidaskClub Upgrades 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) to Strong-Buy

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VNET. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $16.95 on Friday. 21Vianet Group has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -89.21 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.26.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.87). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in 21Vianet Group by 550.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

