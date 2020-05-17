BidaskClub Lowers Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) to Hold

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Trupanion from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Trupanion stock opened at $27.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -553.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.15.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.10 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, insider Asher Bearman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $60,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,516.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Margaret Tooth sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $51,712.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,550.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,716 shares of company stock worth $1,416,927. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Trupanion by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,795,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,767,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth $6,070,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Trupanion by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,730,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the first quarter worth $3,237,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trupanion by 28.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,839,000 after purchasing an additional 118,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

