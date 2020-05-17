BidaskClub Downgrades Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) to Strong Sell

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WBA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average of $51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.