BidaskClub Downgrades Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) to Sell

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Value Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Value Line stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Value Line has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.13.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Value Line by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Value Line by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Value Line by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Value Line by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 7.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities.

