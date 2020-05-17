BidaskClub Downgrades Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) to Sell

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

SASR has been the subject of a number of other reports. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.31.

SASR stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $685.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.39. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $38.45.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.20 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 23.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark C. Michael purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,940. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela A. Little purchased 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.89 per share, for a total transaction of $71,206.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,094.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 9,880 shares of company stock worth $256,036. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth $93,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6,170.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

