BidaskClub Downgrades Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) to Hold

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on QTNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

NASDAQ QTNT opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30. Quotient has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $11.30.

In other news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,688. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Peter Buhler purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTNT. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Quotient during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Quotient by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 53,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Quotient by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Quotient by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 10,880 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Quotient by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 67,810 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

