Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Director Sells $2,095,050.00 in Stock

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.67, for a total value of $2,095,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher Isaac Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 7th, Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $2,485,000.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $480,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Christopher Isaac Stone sold 10,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $1,005,000.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total value of $1,888,600.00.

BYND stock opened at $134.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 6.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.26. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $239.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion and a PE ratio of -838.50.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Beyond Meat’s revenue was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth $383,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth $473,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 195.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after buying an additional 68,146 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. 29.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BYND. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $100.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $118.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.74.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

