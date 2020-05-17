Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Director John Paulson Buys 2,041,036 Shares

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Director John Paulson acquired 2,041,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,411,974.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Paulson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 14th, John Paulson acquired 1,628,920 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850,960.40.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.97. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 84.58% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 71.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 28,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. 63.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

