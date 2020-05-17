Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Director John Paulson Buys 1,628,920 Shares

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Director John Paulson purchased 1,628,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Paulson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 12th, John Paulson purchased 2,041,036 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,411,974.60.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.97. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $31.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a positive return on equity of 84.58%. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHC. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 21,587 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 16,747 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 214.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,994,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,910,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547,589 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth $6,200,000. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

