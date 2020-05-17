Barrington Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS)

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Marcus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Marcus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Marcus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marcus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE:MCS opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Marcus has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $37.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. Marcus had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.69 million.

In related news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $38,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 88,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,114.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marcus in the first quarter worth $287,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Marcus during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Marcus in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marcus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

