Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 60,917 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,887,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 60,917 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.91% of Zimmer Biomet worth $190,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $112.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.65 and a 200-day moving average of $133.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.68.

In other news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.