Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 49,708 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,618,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 49,708 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.85% of Agilent Technologies worth $187,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,059,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,794,739,000 after acquiring an additional 184,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,524,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,156,165,000 after acquiring an additional 130,991 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,716,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $487,640,000 after acquiring an additional 402,021 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,456,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,908,000 after purchasing an additional 460,575 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $261,973,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of A opened at $81.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.76. Agilent Technologies Inc has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,814 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $671,626.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 542,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,365,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $292,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 135,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,173.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,476,727.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.43.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.