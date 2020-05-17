Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,244,786 Shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,515,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244,786 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 3.88% of Coty worth $152,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Coty by 27.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 706,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 153,817 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Coty in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 878.4% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,011,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,922 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

COTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

COTY stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35. Coty Inc has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 33.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.