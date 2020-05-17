Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 891,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 120,474 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $168,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,026,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 140,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,520,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 27.6% in the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $246,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $280.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $298.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.17.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $168.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.17. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.08 and a 12-month high of $281.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.08 per share, with a total value of $164,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,184.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

