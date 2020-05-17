Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,548,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150,582 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.14% of Conagra Brands worth $162,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAG opened at $34.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.60. Conagra Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $237,979.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 274,341 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $9,492,198.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,296 shares of company stock worth $9,923,922 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

