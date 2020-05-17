Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,452,151 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,504 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $183,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 27,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 61,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.97.

NYSE BK opened at $32.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average is $43.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $6,969,452.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,527 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

