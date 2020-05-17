Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $182.91 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,241,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.86% of ResMed worth $182,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 411,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,773,000 after acquiring an additional 56,692 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 1,710.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,913,000 after acquiring an additional 121,446 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total transaction of $199,566.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,323,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total value of $440,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,211 shares in the company, valued at $17,122,745.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,792 shares of company stock worth $2,392,346. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised shares of ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.50.

Shares of RMD opened at $164.12 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $177.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.24 and its 200 day moving average is $156.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $769.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.