Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $171.75 Million Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,134,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,719,417 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.86% of Edison International worth $171,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Edison International by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,363,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,812,000 after purchasing an additional 37,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 15,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $55.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Edison International has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). Edison International had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Edison International from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Edison International in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

