Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $156.57 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,008,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 391,860 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.31% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $156,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.14.

JKHY stock opened at $189.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.01. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $190.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.79 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $647,778.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.