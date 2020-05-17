Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 220,157 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,337,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 220,157 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.02% of AMETEK worth $168,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,042,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.6% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In related news, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $524,916.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,190 shares of company stock valued at $797,487. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AME stock opened at $79.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.41. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $102.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.23.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.40.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.