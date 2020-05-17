Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 1,344,145 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,107,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344,145 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $155,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird cut ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Edward Jones upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $61.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.74.

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 8,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,260. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mary M. Spears acquired 2,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $41,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at $239,007.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 156,887 shares of company stock worth $3,513,025. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $32.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.15. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $78.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.55%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

