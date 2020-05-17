Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 289,695 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,860,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,695 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.92% of Corteva worth $161,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CTVA shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Corteva from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Corteva from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.47.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.77. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Corteva’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

