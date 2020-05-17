Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 13,544 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 726,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,544 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.86% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $176,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.71.

In other news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 13,396 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.66, for a total transaction of $3,840,097.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,262.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 16,264 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.85, for a total value of $4,860,496.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,533 shares of company stock valued at $36,202,455. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $294.38 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $300.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.80.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

