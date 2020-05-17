Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. decreased its holdings in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.72% of Bank of Commerce worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Commerce by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Commerce by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of Commerce by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 151,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 18,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOCH opened at $6.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.73. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of Commerce news, Director Karl L. Silberstein acquired 4,000 shares of Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $29,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,795 shares in the company, valued at $102,496.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gibson acquired 10,000 shares of Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $65,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 300,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,401.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $243,565. 5.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BOCH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

